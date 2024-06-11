A piece of embroidery in Glasgow’s Burrell Collection led to this article which appeared in July’s Scottish Field. Why was the exhibit captioned ‘the blessed bramble’? With that question I was off learning about this amazing and tenacious plant, subject of myths, protector of wildlife, source of rather interesting remedies. Want to fix your loose teeth? Make a refreshing tea? Heal a wound? Distil a delicious liqueur? The answer to all is the bramble!

